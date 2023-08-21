Senior Connect
Former CFCC basketball player signs with professional team in Spain

Demetric Horton, former CFCC Men's Basketball player
Demetric Horton, former CFCC Men's Basketball player(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball player Demetric Horton has signed with a professional men’s basketball team in Spain, the school announced Monday.

He signed on with Alimerka Oviedo Baloncesto, which is based in Oviedo.

“Horton became a vital player on the CFCC’s Men’s Basketball team during the 2018-2019 season. His remarkable skills and unwavering commitment did not go unnoticed, transferring to Purdue University Fort Wayne for the 2020-2021 season. He completed his collegiate career at NC A&T, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. In 2023 Horton was selected to play in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-Star Game,” a CFCC announcement states.

CFCC says the entire community is celebrating his achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of Demetric Horton’s journey from CFCC to the professional basketball arena in Spain,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Demetric’s time here was marked not only by his athletic prowess but also his leadership and success on and off the court.”

“My time at Cape Fear Community College really elevated my basketball skills,” Horton added. “I learned patience and what it’s like to play alongside older peers who have been in the game longer than I. It pushed me to work hard and get better.”

