Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fire crews respond to manufacturing facility on Mercantile Drive NE in Leland

As of 7 a.m., multiple departments are still on scene at Ceramic Dental Brackets.
As of 7 a.m., multiple departments are still on scene at Ceramic Dental Brackets.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a manufacturing facility in Leland during the morning of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to a WECT crew at the scene, as of 7 a.m., multiple departments are still on scene at Ceramic Dental Brackets, located at 2304 Mercantile Drive NE.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Local business say they feel safe after shooting on Market St.
Local businesses speak out after shooting on Market Street
A boil water advisory is in effect for Bladenboro.
Boil water advisory in effect for Bladenboro
Karen Molta
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Frederica Eileen Groves
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
Gregory Lee Taylor
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Three children have died after a fire in Concord
3 children dead after weekend house fire in Concord
Stuff the bus at Walmart on Porters Neck
Communities In Schools wraps up Stuff the Bus drive