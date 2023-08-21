Senior Connect
Dog lone survivor of horrific rollover crash that killed truck driver, other dog

Video shows the surviving dog being rescued from the wreckage by firefighters. (Source: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A truck driver and a dog were killed Friday morning after a semitrailer flipped over an interstate in Colorado. Another dog was the lone survivor of the crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the rollover happened around 7 a.m. on Interstate 25 near the town of Pueblo.

First responders arrived to find the truck badly mangled, with the trailer ripped open and the cab lying over the bridge.

State Patrol investigators found the truck was traveling northbound on I-25 when it abruptly veered off the road, hitting a post and a guardrail as it continued into the median. The driver steered right, causing the vehicle to jackknife.

State Patrol said the semitrailer then went off the overpass bridge and began to roll, finally coming to rest dangling from the bridge.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash on Facebook.

The driver, 33-year-old Denzal Stewart of Bryan, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said he was wearing his seat belt.

Stewart was traveling with two dogs. One died on the scene.

Video shows the surviving dog being rescued from the wreckage by firefighters.

The Humane Society in the Pikes Peak region took in the dog and said she appears to only have scratches. Veterinarians are monitoring her, and the shelter is working to reunite the dog with Stewart’s family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but State Patrol said speeding, alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

