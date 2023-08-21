Community leaders discuss gun safety in wake of recent shootings, violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After recent shootings across New Hanover County, local leaders tout the importance of keeping guns away from kids and criminals.

District Attorney Ben David says the recent violence has shaken the community.

“Violence that, in a 24-hour period, showed that there’s no bound. [Violence] can be in the most beautiful place in our community like Wrightsville Beach, or just a quiet street where you’re walking your dog. [Violence] can hit anyone, anytime, anywhere,” said David. “And what I said then and I repeat today is that this violence that we are seeing, when you see something, you have to say something.”

New Hanover County and state officials met Monday to discuss the N.C. S.A.F.E initiative. The acronym stands for “Secure All Firearms Effectively.” William Lassiter with the Department of Public Safety says keeping guns away from children is top of mind.

“Four years ago, 3% of juvenile crime in the state of North Carolina involved a firearm. “Last year, that was 13% of all juvenile crime involved a firearm. We went from 1,500 incidents that involve a firearm with a juvenile to 4,500 incidents that involved a firearm and a juvenile,” Lassiter said.

Officials say many guns are stolen from unlocked vehicles. David says 94% of car break-ins in Wilmington involve unlocked cars. Chief District Court Judge J Corpening says keeping your guns safe and secure is key to keeping the community safe.

“Number one felony committed by juveniles across North Carolina- and juveniles being under 18 years of age- across North Carolina and in New Hanover County- number one is breaking and entering cars, B&E auto,” said Corpening. “Kids running through an entire apartment complex, entire neighborhoods, pulling handles. Not breaking glass, pulling handles. And they’re looking for guns and money.”

To highlight just how prevalent stolen guns are, David says the 2021 shooting at New Hanover High School and the two guns found at Ashley High School earlier this year all involved stolen guns.

