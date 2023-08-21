Community invited to celebrate first day of fall at Lakefest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Watch is inviting the community to celebrate the first day of autumn at Lakefest set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The free event will be hosted at the Greenfield Lake Boathouse.

Guests can expect games, crafts, live animals, face painting, paddle boat rides and more.

“Bring the whole family and enjoy a wonderful Saturday by the lake!” a CFRW announcement states. “We can’t wait to see you there!”

