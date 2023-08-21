Commissioners hear update on nCino Sports Park project, approve next step for Project Grace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the nCino Sports Park project, held a public hearing for Project Grace and more at its meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Executive Director Carson Porter gave the presentation on the project to transform and expand the seven-field Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park into a park with 11 total fields.

The park will be owned by the City of Wilmington and managed by the Hammerheads. One field will be changed to be permanently-lit with artificial turf, while the four new fields will use grass. The sports park will be managed by the Hammerheads for a fee from the city and be able to accommodate soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports.

The park broke ground in February, and Porter says they’re hoping to move in to the park by August of 2024, if not earlier.

The Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park in Wilmington (Presented by the Wilmington Hammerheads at a New Hanover County Commissioners meeting)

The proposed nCino Sports Park (Presented by the Wilmington Hammerheads at a New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting)

Commissioners held a public hearing for a resolution to present the debt issuance application for Project Grace to the Local Government Commission.

The county hopes to finance $57 million for the project, which would combine the library and museum into a single, modern facility in downtown Wilmington. The LGC rejected the agreement for Project Grace last time it was brought, but the new agreement contains significant changes from the old one.

Commissioners also approved a request from Parks and Gardens to develop and submit bike and pedestrian projects to the N.C. Department of Transportation for funding. If grants are awarded, the county would be responsible for a 20 percent match, while the NCDOT would manage and construct the projects.

