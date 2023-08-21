Senior Connect
C. W. Worth House in Wilmington voted #1 in USA TODAY readers’ choice contest

The C. W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast in Wilmington
The C. W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast in Wilmington(The Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The C. W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast was voted as the #1 Best Bed and Breakfast in the 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice travel award contest sponsored by USA TODAY.

The Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the win on Monday.

“The Wilmington and Beaches CVB congratulates the C.W. Worth House B&B on its number one ranking in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Bed and Breakfast,” said Kim Hufham, President/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority. “This national recognition is a testament to the innkeepers’ commitment to excellence and shines a spotlight on Wilmington’s bed-and-breakfast inns.”

Per the announcement, the historic Queen Ann-style home from 1893 is Wilmington’s longest-operating B&B. It was purchased by Jeff Mason and Jen Blomberg in Feb. 2022, who completely remodeled the house with update accommodations and modern conveniences.

The home includes a fire pit and water garden in the backyard and a third-floor game space with a billiards table. Guests are treated to a full gourmet breakfast and complimentary wine social hour in the evening. The building is about three blocks from the Wilmington Riverwalk.

“We are truly honored to be included amongst all of the beautiful properties in the contest and to be ranked first is beyond our dreams,” said Blomberg. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished, and grateful for the community and our guests for supporting us.”

You can learn more about the B&B on its website and find the full list of 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest winners on this website.

The C. W. Worth House in Wilmington
The C. W. Worth House in Wilmington(Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau)
The C. W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast in Wilmington
The C. W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast in Wilmington(Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau)

