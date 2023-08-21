Senior Connect
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new historic walking tours

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens in Wilmington, NC
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens in Wilmington, NC(Mark Steelman | Burgwin-Wright House)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announced its new fall walking tour series on Monday.

The three guided walking tours will be themed to its podcast series “Burgwin-Wright Presents...”

“Up first will be back-to-back “Cape Fear Legends & Lore” walking tours on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7. Each 90-minute tour will begin at 10 a.m. from the Burgwin-Wright House. Guests will learn about the enduring legends that define the Cape Fear’s history, including the tunnels underneath the city, the time Yellow Fever turned it into a ghost town, a post-Revolutionary War duel fought among friends and many more,” a Burgwin-Wright House announcement states.

“Then, on Nov. 4, guests can take the “Outlander in the Cape Fear’ walking tour, also departing at 10 a.m. This walking tour will share the history of Wilmington through the real events and characters featured in the “Outlander” book and Starz TV series. Topics will include George Washington’s visit to Wilmington, the ever-changing Cape Fear River and the rich history of the region’s Scottish Highlanders,” the announcement continues.

Tickets are $20 plus tax and can be bought by calling 910-762-0570.

Two additional dates have been added for a special “Outlander in the Cape Fear” river cruise as well in partnership with Wilmington Water Tours. Five cruises sold out during the summer, so two more dates have been added of Sept. 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Oct. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets for the water tours at 910-338-3134 or online here.

