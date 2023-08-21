Senior Connect
3 children dead after weekend house fire in Concord

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were located inside the home.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Three children died in a house fire Sunday morning in Concord, officials said.

Firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. to a housing duplex on 374 Lincoln St SW. According to officials, firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find heavy fire showing from one of the units.

Crews immediately deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and searched the home, along with the adjacent unit.

Officials said three siblings were located and removed from inside the burning unit. Firefighters immediately began CPR on the children until Cabarrus County EMS arrived.

An 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. The 16-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She died late Sunday evening, officials said.

The parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were located inside the home. The occupants of the adjacent unit safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

“I loved them. It’s bad. Like I said they were good kids. When I seen them they would speak, and you would be happy when you seen them. That’s just how it was,” neighbor Bobby Mobley Sr. said.

The fire was brought under control by 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, however, it sustained heat and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Concord Fire response included six engines, one ladder, one rescue, two battalion chiefs, and a safety officer.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

