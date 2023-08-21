Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 teens arrested, 2 sought in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl as she slept inside a trailer home in southwest Albuquerque last week, authorities said Monday.

City police said the girl wasn’t targeted and a teenage boy living in the trailer with his grandmother had a feud since middle school with one of the charged teens and the dispute had escalated.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while two brothers, ages 15 and 17, still are being sought in the murder case, police said at a news conference.

The Associated Press is not naming the four teens because they are juveniles.

Police said the teens were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

They say several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer where Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters.

Police said Samaniego was struck in the head by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

They said the four suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Local business say they feel safe after shooting on Market St.
Local businesses speak out after shooting on Market Street
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Karen Molta
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

According to the letter, county staff was told by LGC staff on Friday, August 12, that it would...
New Hanover Co. commissioners urge Folwell to add Project Grace item to LGC calendar
Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Executive Director Carson Porter gave the presentation on...
Commissioners hear update on nCino Sports Park project, approve next step for Project Grace
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
LIVE: Biden says federal government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’ to recover from wildfire
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil