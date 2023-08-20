Senior Connect
Police investigating homicide at church in Gastonia

The incident reportedly took place near Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries
The incident reportedly took place near Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person in Gastonia is dead following a homicide at a church

According to Gastonia Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m., at the 400 block of North Oakland Street.

The incident reportedly took place near Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries. The suspect involved in the homicide has been taken into custody by police. WBTV will keep you updated with the latest as authorities still investigate the homicide.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

