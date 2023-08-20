Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat here at home, systems garnering attention in the tropics

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! If you are heading to the beach, your Sunday surf conditions include breakers around two feet, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 85 degrees. Have a safe time! Your First Alert Forecast features abundant sunshine and low daily shower and storm chances for Sunday and also the week ahead. Daytime temperatures will reach the near 90 to lower 90s range with some deeper 90s possibly briefly mixing on the mainland, especially but not exclusively on Monday and Tuesday. Early mornings - which could feature a touch of fog in spots, by the way - will generally have low temperatures from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

In the tropics: Tropical Depression Six ought to quickly dissipate just east of the Caribbean islands. In the Caribbean Sea itself, a disturbance called Invest 90L has a low chance for development. Disturbance Invest 98L in the eastern Atlantic, though, remains likely to develop as it tracks northwestward over open water. An unnamed disturbance propagating across Florida has a medium chance to organize near Texas this week. Meanwhile, rain, flooding, and wind from weakening Pacific Hurricane Hilary are likely from Southern California to the Intermountain West through the early parts of this week. What a menu! Thankfully, the Carolinas face no tropical threats at this time.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

