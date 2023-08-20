Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman was fatally shot in North Carolina late Saturday, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of someone being shot just before 10:15 p.m. at the 710 Dragway in Rowland. The department said 28-year-old Shaquanna Brunson, of Longs, was found dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office also said investigators are conducting interviews and looking at video to identify those who were at the event. Anyone with footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by email or by calling 910-671-3170.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Local business say they feel safe after shooting on Market St.
Local businesses speak out after shooting on Market Street
A boil water advisory is in effect for Bladenboro.
Boil water advisory in effect for Bladenboro
Karen Molta
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Frederica Eileen Groves
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
Gregory Lee Taylor
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Three children have died after a fire in Concord
3 children dead after weekend house fire in Concord
Stuff the bus at Walmart on Porters Neck
Communities In Schools wraps up Stuff the Bus drive
Police investigated a homicide Sunday at Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries.
Police investigating homicide at church in Gastonia