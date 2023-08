WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for Karen Molta.

She was last seen on August 18 in the 500 block of Mill Creek Court. She is 31 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair.

WPD searching for Karen Molta, last seen on August 18. (Wilmington Police Department)

