Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for registered sex offender

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find a registered sex offender who has moved without notifying police.

William Randolph Spencer has reportedly not been seen in Pender County since July 31.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Andrews at 910-259-1515.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.