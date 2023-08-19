Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: Cape Fear to enjoy nice summer weather as tropics teem with storm activity

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Aug. 19, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast launches the third weekend of August with plentiful sunshine. Expect high temperatures near 90 or in the lower 90s each afternoon; heat index values will tend to read deeper 90s to locally around 100 which, of course, is hot, but not excessively so. Chances for a shower or storm will play nicely into your outdoor activities: peaking near 20 or 25% for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Surf temperatures ought to remain in the seasonably high middle 80s through the weekend. Stay safe amid a moderate to locally high rip currents and be liberal with the sunscreen!

In the tropics, a disturbance called Invest 98L has high odds for storm development in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Closer to the Caribbean islands, invests 90L and 99L carry lower development chances. An unnamed disturbance propagating across Florida has a medium chance for development near Texas next week while California awaits rain and wind impacts from weakening Pacific Hurricane Hilary. What a menu! Thankfully, the Carolinas face no tropical threats at this time.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Your hot and mainly dry seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Wilmington Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Jerry K. Rivers
Drug dealer tied to Murdaugh investigation pleads guilty
Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Evening, Aug. 18, 2023
First Alert Forecast: low rain odds, rip current risks, tropical storm activity
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Evening, Aug. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Evening, Aug. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Evening, Aug. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Evening, Aug. 17, 2023