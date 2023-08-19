First Alert Forecast: Cape Fear to enjoy nice summer weather as tropics teem with storm activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast launches the third weekend of August with plentiful sunshine. Expect high temperatures near 90 or in the lower 90s each afternoon; heat index values will tend to read deeper 90s to locally around 100 which, of course, is hot, but not excessively so. Chances for a shower or storm will play nicely into your outdoor activities: peaking near 20 or 25% for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Surf temperatures ought to remain in the seasonably high middle 80s through the weekend. Stay safe amid a moderate to locally high rip currents and be liberal with the sunscreen!

In the tropics, a disturbance called Invest 98L has high odds for storm development in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Closer to the Caribbean islands, invests 90L and 99L carry lower development chances. An unnamed disturbance propagating across Florida has a medium chance for development near Texas next week while California awaits rain and wind impacts from weakening Pacific Hurricane Hilary. What a menu! Thankfully, the Carolinas face no tropical threats at this time.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

