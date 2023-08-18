Senior Connect
Woman sentenced to five to seven years for fatal 2020 crash

Amber Schiavone, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in 2023 in connection to a 2020 crash...
Amber Schiavone, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in 2023 in connection to a 2020 crash on SAnders Road(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amber Schiavone pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a 2020 fatal crash on Sanders Road, according to District Attorney Ben David’s office.

Schiavone, who is 51 years old, pleaded guilty to felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle and driving while impaired. Judge Frank Jones sentenced her to 60-84 months in prison with five years of supervised probation after she is released.

Per the DA’s office, she was driving a Chevy Tahoe on Sanders Road on Nov. 10, 2020, at around 10 p.m., crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.

“The driver of the Dodge Caravan died shortly after the crash. Two other occupants of the Caravan sustained non life-threatening injuries. Trooper Lee, with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, arrived on scene shortly after the crash, and lead the investigation. He was able to obtain surveillance footage of the defendant working at the Exxon located on US 421 near Cathay Road, just prior to the crash,” the announcement states.

Surveillance footage showed Schiavone appear to be impaired less than an hour before the crash while she was at work, and she admitted to smoking methamphetamine to law enforcement during an interview, according to the DA.

“The North Carolina State Crime Laboratory analyzed the defendant’s blood and confirmed the presence of Amphetamine and Methamphetamine,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more in WECT’s previous coverage of the incident below:

Mom urges sober driving after son’s death
A mother mourning the loss of her son is urging people to think twice before driving under the...

