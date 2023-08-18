Senior Connect
Whiteville City Council to consider repealing golf cart ordinance, rezoning request for hotel

Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville City Council is set to consider repealing its golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Per the meeting agenda, the city’s police department staff say it’s no longer necessary for the city to regulate golf cart operation, as state law provides rules for the registration, insuring and operation of golf carts in the state.

Councilmembers will also hold a public hearing for a rezoning request to build a commercial hotel on 258 W Frink St., not far from the Dunkin, First Bank and McDonald’s at N JK Powell Road. The developer hopes to put a three-story hotel on the around .65-acre property. Town staff reviewed the proposal and recommended it favorably.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 317 S. Madison Street in Whiteville.

