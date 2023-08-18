Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two suspects in custody following February Burger King armed robbery

Derreck Cordearo Edge (left) and Maurice Lamar Johnson (right)
Derreck Cordearo Edge (left) and Maurice Lamar Johnson (right)(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Aug. 18, that two suspects are in custody in relation to a armed robbery that occurred in February.

According to the sheriff’s office, Maurice Lamar Johnson and Derreck Cordearo Edge have been taken into custody for their alleged roles in the Feb. 7 armed robbery. Johnson was arrested two days after the robbery, while Edge was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Burger King located at 7200 Market Street shortly before 5 pm on Tuesday [Feb. 7]. Witnesses stated a black male entered the Burger King and brandished a firearm demanding cash,” the release from the sheriff’s office states. “The suspect fled the Burger King southbound on Market.

“Patrol Deputies intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle in Dutch Square. Two suspects fled on foot. Detectives began their investigation which led them to obtain a warrant for Maurice Lamar Johnson. On Thursday [Feb. 9], Johnson was located at 5207 Mulberry Ave. and arrested.”

Johnson was charged with:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Second-degree kidnapping

Johnson received a $325,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Aug. 14, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Edge on the following charges:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Second-degree kidnapping

Two days later, NHCSO detectives, along with assistance from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at an address that Edge was known to frequent. He was arrested and given a $500,000 secured bond.

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
Police sirens (Generic photo)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Wilmington Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Ronnie Oxendine
Police identify man charged following stabbing on Worth Drive
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
Fire crews in the St. James area responded to an early morning fire on Tiger Lilly Court on...
No injuries reported after lightning strike causes early morning fire near St. James

Latest News

Back-to-school events scheduled for New Hanover County
Multiple back-to-school events are scheduled to occur in New Hanover County as families and...
Back-to-school events scheduled for New Hanover County
Ariel, a five-month-old Standard Poodle-Great Pyrenees mix, is available for adoption from...
Pet of the Week: Ariel from Monty’s Home
Those interested in adopting Peach are asked to contact the shelter at (910) 754-8204.
Clear the Shelters: Peach from the Brunswick Co. Animal Shelter