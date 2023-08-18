Two suspects in custody following February Burger King armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Aug. 18, that two suspects are in custody in relation to a armed robbery that occurred in February.

According to the sheriff’s office, Maurice Lamar Johnson and Derreck Cordearo Edge have been taken into custody for their alleged roles in the Feb. 7 armed robbery. Johnson was arrested two days after the robbery, while Edge was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Burger King located at 7200 Market Street shortly before 5 pm on Tuesday [Feb. 7]. Witnesses stated a black male entered the Burger King and brandished a firearm demanding cash,” the release from the sheriff’s office states. “The suspect fled the Burger King southbound on Market.

“Patrol Deputies intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle in Dutch Square. Two suspects fled on foot. Detectives began their investigation which led them to obtain a warrant for Maurice Lamar Johnson. On Thursday [Feb. 9], Johnson was located at 5207 Mulberry Ave. and arrested.”

Johnson was charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Johnson received a $325,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Aug. 14, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Edge on the following charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Two days later, NHCSO detectives, along with assistance from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at an address that Edge was known to frequent. He was arrested and given a $500,000 secured bond.

