Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stargazers in southeastern NC were met by a perplexing, but explainable sight on the night of Thursday, Aug. 17.

Looking to the night sky, many spotted what appeared to be a bright, close-in-proximity string of lights, leaving plenty of viewers questioning what caused this dazzling array.

The source, however, seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.

Starlink, a company that offers internet services via satellite, explains online that its satellites orbit Earth at a distance that is much closer than other satellites, which is why many viewers were able to spot the Starlink satellite train despite not being able to see other satellites or stars in the night sky.

Here is an example of what stargazers may see when observing Starlink satellites:

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies (Morgan Summers)

Viewers across the region sent the following photos to WECT:

