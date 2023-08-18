Senior Connect
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky

The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stargazers in southeastern NC were met by a perplexing, but explainable sight on the night of Thursday, Aug. 17.

Looking to the night sky, many spotted what appeared to be a bright, close-in-proximity string of lights, leaving plenty of viewers questioning what caused this dazzling array.

The source, however, seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.

Starlink, a company that offers internet services via satellite, explains online that its satellites orbit Earth at a distance that is much closer than other satellites, which is why many viewers were able to spot the Starlink satellite train despite not being able to see other satellites or stars in the night sky.

Here is an example of what stargazers may see when observing Starlink satellites:

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies(Morgan Summers)

Viewers across the region sent the following photos to WECT:

Caption

Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

