Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Record freshman class moves into UNCW amid crime spree in New Hanover County

Freshmen are moving in to their housing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who law enforcement says was involved in criminal incidents throughout Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach was fatally shot after exchanging fire with deputies and officers on Friday afternoon, according to District Attorney Ben David.

Related: DA: Suspect in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents dies after exchanging fire with law enforcement

This all played out down the road from the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s freshman move-in day, where a record 2,500 freshmen, along with their parents and hundreds of volunteers, were unpacking dorm rooms for the year.

Many students and parents heard about the crime spree through social media, specifically a UNCW Snapchat group, while others were left unaware. With a history-making freshmen class, it was a hectic day on campus regardless of the violent scene in Wrightsville Beach and Market St.

UNCW freshmen Alyssa Moore had only just arrived on campus when the news of the shooting spread through the university.

“It’s not really what you want to hear on move-in day. I haven’t heard too much about it since I got the official alert, but that’s definitely pretty nerve-racking, being a student on the first-day move-in on campus.”

Parents had a similar reaction. Scott Clagett was dropping off his son at UNCW when his family heard the news.

“I am concerned being that it’s the day my son moved into the dorms, but we come down to Wilmington all the time and I know it’s a safe area. So, we feel very comfortable with our kid coming to school here,” Clagett said. “It’s just very unfortunate that we’re seeing shootings like this. But, I’m really not too concerned particularly here on campus.”

UNCW’s newest Seahawks will live in the residence halls, along with another 2,500 students, including a mic of upperclassmen, transfer students, and international and graduate students. The total number of new students enrolled for the fall semester tops 5,000.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Wilmington Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
Ronnie Oxendine
Police identify man charged following stabbing on Worth Drive

Latest News

Amber Schiavone, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in 2023 in connection to a 2020 crash...
Woman sentenced to five to seven years for fatal 2020 crash
Amber Schiavone pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a 2020 fatal crash on Sanders Road,...
Woman sentenced to five to seven years for fatal 2020 crash
Hear from officials about why you might want to expect higher costs in the coming months.
Auto insurance rates set to rise due to inflation and crash costs
Freshmen are moving in to their housing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington on...
Record freshman class moves into UNCW amid crime spree in NHC