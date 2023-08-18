Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Ariel from Monty's Home

Those interested in adopting her can call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Ariel, a five-month-old Standard Poodle-Great Pyrenees mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and taking heartworm preventatives, this adorable dog is looking for a forever home as she approaches the end of her basic obedience training.

Ariel is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

She is expected to graduate in early October after receiving seven weeks of training. Her new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

Those interested in adopting Ariel can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

