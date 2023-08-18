Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Wrightsville Beach incident opens fire on deputies on College Road

EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023
EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies responded to the area of 1706 N. Lumina Ave in Wrightsville Beach on Friday at around 1 p.m.

Wilmington police say they were called as back up to something in the Holiday Inn Resort area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect in the Wrightsville Beach incident was spotted on College Road. The NHCSO says that, as soon as deputies arrived, the man got out of his car and began shooting at deputies. No deputies were injured, but the suspect was injured.

College Road has been shut down in the New Centre Drive area.

WECT has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for more information.

This story is developing.

EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023
EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023(WECT)
EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023
EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Wilmington Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Ronnie Oxendine
Police identify man charged following stabbing on Worth Drive
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
Fire crews in the St. James area responded to an early morning fire on Tiger Lilly Court on...
No injuries reported after lightning strike causes early morning fire near St. James

Latest News

Dog owners may find it more difficult to vaccinate their pets against the flu this year.
Canine flu vaccine in low supply, but dog owners can still protect their pets
Water service will be interrupted while crews repair the break for up to six hours.
Water main break in Ocean Isle Beach causes service interruption
System pressure advisory rescinded in Pender Co., customers no longer need to boil water
Maurice Lamar Johnson and Derreck Cordearo Edge have been taken into custody for their roles in...
Two suspects in custody following February Burger King armed robbery