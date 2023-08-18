Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Wrightsville Beach incident opens fire on deputies on College Road

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies responded to the area of 1706 N. Lumina Ave in Wrightsville Beach on Friday at around 1 p.m.

Wilmington police say they were called as back up to something in the Holiday Inn Resort area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect in the Wrightsville Beach incident was spotted on College Road. The NHCSO says that, as soon as deputies arrived, the man got out of his car and began shooting at deputies. No deputies were injured, but the suspect was injured.

College Road has been shut down in the New Centre Drive area.

WECT has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for more information.

This story is developing.

EMS, fire and police crews in Wrightsville Beach on Aug. 18, 2023 (WECT)

