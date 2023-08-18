First Alert Forecast: low rain odds, rip current risks, tropical storm activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast launches the third weekend of August with plentiful sunshine. Expect high temperatures near 90 or in the lower 90s each afternoon; heat index values will tend to read deeper 90s to locally around 100 which, of course, is hot, but not excessively so. Chances for a shower or storm will play nicely into your outdoor activities: near 10% for Friday, 20% for Saturday, and 10% for Sunday.

Surf temperatures ought to remain in the seasonably high middle 80s through the weekend. Stay safe amid a moderate to locally high rip currents and be liberal with the sunscreen!

In the tropics, two deep Atlantic disturbances called Invest 98L and Invest 99L carry decent development odds in the next several days; separate disturbances headed for the eastern Caribbean islands and the Gulf of Mexico also have chances to become something. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Interestingly, formidable eastern Pacific Hurricane Hilary remains on track to bring impacts to the Southwest US over the weekend.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.