Back-to-school events scheduled for New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple back-to-school events are scheduled to occur in New Hanover County as families and teachers prepare for the new school year.

Friday, Aug. 18

The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministers’ Alliance is scheduled to host a school supplies event in support of teachers on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to organizers, the event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the MLK Community Center, located at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington. Free school supplies will be distributed to teachers, and the event will also have food and a pep rally.

Saturday, Aug. 19

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, a “Back to School Block Party” is scheduled to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1403 Market St. in Wilmington.

According to a flyer shared by New Hanover County Schools, the event will feature free hot dogs, haircuts and backpacks with school supplies.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Wilmington Interdenominational Ministers’ Alliance is scheduled to host its 10th annual “Back 2 School Festival” at the MLK Community Center.

According to an event flyer, the event will offer free food and school supplies. Local vendors will also be present.

