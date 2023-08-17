Wilmington Police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shots fired call in the 4200 block of Lake Avenue at approximately 6:26 p.m. on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, they located a 54-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She had been walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached, slowed down, and began firing. She was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries,” WPD wrote in a press release.

Police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, a white four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to submit a tip via Tip 411 or call the WPD at (910) 343-3609.

