Water main break in Ocean Isle Beach causes service interruption
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach announced a water main break in the Parker Point area on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Water service will be interrupted while crews repair the break for up to six hours. A boil water advisory will likely be issued once service is restored.
Officials will provide more information as soon as it is available.
