Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Water main break in Ocean Isle Beach causes service interruption

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN / Pixy.org)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach announced a water main break in the Parker Point area on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Water service will be interrupted while crews repair the break for up to six hours. A boil water advisory will likely be issued once service is restored.

Officials will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
There will be room for 50 RVs on site, along with a management office, a retail store, a...
City Council approves first-ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way
People suspected of stealing a trailer and mini-excavator from North Kerr Mini Mart
Deputies searching for people suspected of stealing trailer and excavator
North Carolina General Assembly
NC General Assembly overrides several vetoes, creating new state laws
Countless lives have been changed forever, with thousands of people in shelters while their...
Maui residents return to Wrightsville Beach after losing everything

Latest News

Aricka Sidbury
NC prosecutor’s case summary details how WPD detective became suspected of financial crimes
Scratch-off ticket
Scratch-off wins Eastern North Carolina man $100,000
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
City of Wilmington to host career fair on Aug. 23
Plans for Founders Park (CREDIT: The Town of Leland and McGill Associates)
Leland Town Council to hold public hearing on $8 million in loan financing for Founders Park project