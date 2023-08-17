UNCW associate professor recognized for research on effects of natural disasters on health inequalities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington shared details Thursday about one of its associate professors receiving the 2023 Equity Award by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity.

The county recognized associate professor Michaela Howells, who works in the UNCW Department of Anthropology. She was given the award at the NHC Equity Awards Gala at the Wilmington Convention Center on Aug. 11. The awards aim to recognize people who make significant contributions to promoting equity and diversity in the county.

“Howells’ research focuses on how maternal psychosocial and biological stress associated with social status and identity impacts neonate outcomes and health disparities after a natural disaster,” a UNCW announcement states.

The school says that Howells studies how increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters cause negative consequences for physical, social and community well-being.

“Anthropology teaches us to value diversity and recognize it as critical to both cultural and biological success,” said Howells. “I am thankful that the leadership of UNCW and the Department of Anthropology support and recognize the value of taking an interdisciplinary and intersectional approach to addressing the most challenging issues of our time in an equitable and sustainable way.”

You can learn more about her on UNCW’s website.

