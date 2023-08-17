Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Scratch-off wins Eastern North Carolina man $100,000

Scratch-off ticket
Scratch-off ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man says an unexpected scratch-off purchase netted him a $100,000 prize.

Thomas Presley says he didn’t initially plan on buying a ticket, but after finding $20 in his pocket, he tried his luck with a $20 100X The Cash ticket purchased from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road in Goldsboro Wednesday morning.

Presley, who is an assistant principal, says after uncovering the $100,000 prize, he had to double-check to make sure he really won.

“First I called my wife,” he said. “She didn’t believe it so I took a picture of it to show her.”

Presley collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

He said he will use the prize winnings to do some home improvements and save for his daughter’s education.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
There will be room for 50 RVs on site, along with a management office, a retail store, a...
City Council approves first-ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way
People suspected of stealing a trailer and mini-excavator from North Kerr Mini Mart
Deputies searching for people suspected of stealing trailer and excavator
North Carolina General Assembly
NC General Assembly overrides several vetoes, creating new state laws
Countless lives have been changed forever, with thousands of people in shelters while their...
Maui residents return to Wrightsville Beach after losing everything

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Water main break in Ocean Isle Beach causes service interruption
Aricka Sidbury
NC prosecutor’s case summary details how WPD detective became suspected of financial crimes
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
City of Wilmington to host career fair on Aug. 23
Plans for Founders Park (CREDIT: The Town of Leland and McGill Associates)
Leland Town Council to hold public hearing on $8 million in loan financing for Founders Park project