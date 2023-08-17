Red flag status issued for Oak Island beachfront, high rip current risk expected for all Brunswick County beaches Thursday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service announced that the rip current risk is expected to be high for all Brunswick County beaches on Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to its Beach Forecast webpage, “life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.” Additionally, the surf is expected to be dangerous for all swimmers, regardless of one’s level of expertise.

“Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” the NWS states.

Authorities in Oak Island have announced that a red flag day has been issued for its beachfront. Per the town, the beach areas are safe to enjoy, but beachgoers are asked to avoid ocean swimming and in-water activities.

“The surf will be ripe with rip currents [Thursday]. Please make the safe decision to stay out of the surf,” Oak Island Water Rescue states on Facebook.

OIWR expects that these conditions may persist through Saturday.

If you become caught in a rip current, remember:

Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current

Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current

If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

