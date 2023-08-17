Police: Suspect in custody following stabbing on Worth Drive, victim in serious condition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Thursday on Worth Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to a representative with the department, police received a call at 10:55 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. Authorities responded to 2734 Worth Drive.

The victim is in serious condition at this time, and there is no word on what led up to the incident.

Police have a suspect in custody, but their name has not been released yet.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.