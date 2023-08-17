One lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center closed for ‘emergency road work’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of US 17 in Brunswick County is closed at this time due to “emergency road work.”

According to the announcement, the left, northbound lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Benton Road SE is closed.

Per the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, the closure is expected to last until 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.