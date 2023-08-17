Senior Connect
One lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center closed for ‘emergency road work’

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of US 17 in Brunswick County is closed at this time due to “emergency road work.”

According to the announcement, the left, northbound lane of US 17 near Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Benton Road SE is closed.

Per the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, the closure is expected to last until 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

