New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Per the NHCSO, Gabriel Alexander Jackson is 6-foot-2 with brown eyes and long brown hair. They went missing on Wednesday and were last seen on 1650 Greenfield Street wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, multi-colored beach shorts and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162.

