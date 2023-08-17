Senior Connect
NCSHP trooper recognized for role in rescuing three swimmers at Lake Waccamaw

The town recognized Trooper J. W. Cook on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Hometown Hero Award.
The town recognized Trooper J. W. Cook on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Hometown Hero Award.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was recognized by the Town of Lake Waccamaw this week for his role in rescuing three swimmers.

“On July 23, Cook was boating with family members at Lake Waccamaw while off-duty and assisted with the rescue of three swimmers (one adult and two children) who had become separated from their vessel during a strong, abrupt thunderstorm,” the NCSHP announcement states.

The town recognized Cook on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Hometown Hero Award.

“Cook’s quick reaction and decision-making ability led him to summon additional first responders to the scene and locate the missing swimmers who treaded water for nearly an hour during the storm. Through these collective efforts, Trooper Cook and fellow police, fire and emergency service responders successfully prevented three lives from being lost,” the release adds. “Congratulations Trooper Cook!”

