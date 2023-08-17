NCDHHS to host three community meetings following advisory on fish consumption from the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced three community meetings that will be held in reference to a previous advisory concerning the consumption of fish from the Cape Fear River.

According to the announcement, there will be one virtual and two in-person meetings. The two in-person meetings have been scheduled for:

Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bladen County Community College auditorium, located at 7418 NC Hwy 41 W in Dublin

Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Navassa Community Center, located at 338 Main St. in Navassa

An overview presentation will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with “an open house for questions” to follow.

The virtual community meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. Registration is required prior to the meeting, and those interested in attending are asked to do so online here.

“Fish consumption advisories are issued by the Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology Branch, N.C. Division of Public Health. Learn more about this OEE program. Find current fish advisories for the state of North Carolina and for specific bodies of water in North Carolina. You may also use the Reports by County index to browse all available OEE reports, including fish advisories, hazardous site assessments, and community health studies,” the NCDHHS website states.

