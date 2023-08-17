NC prosecutor’s case summary details how WPD detective became suspected of financial crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Conference of District Attorneys Chief Prosecutor recommended against pursuing prosecution of Wilmington Police Department Detective Aricka Sidbury, according to a case summary.

Back in July, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California said that Sidbury was suspected of financial crimes, but was actually the victim of a money mule investigation. The MCSO said at the time that she will not face charges and that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations’ investigation was complete as well. Sidbury has been on administrative leave since April 19.

The case summary says the MCSO began investigating in Dec. 2022 after a California business owner had his email hacked and sent a $20,000 payment to what he believed to be a legitimate vendor, but turned out to be a scammer. That money ended up in a bank account opened by Sidbury in North Carolina.

All the following information comes from the case review summary signed by NC Conference of District Attorneys Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor Jordan M. Ford unless stated otherwise.

“At that time these events occurred, Sidbury was employed as a Detective with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) in Wilmington, North Carolina. Sidbury was also a resident of North Carolina at that time. Sidbury primarily communicated with the unknown scammer, known to her as “Thompson Octavia,” (Octavia) via Skype messages over the internet. Sidbury believed Octavia was a real person who lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Sidbury also believed that she was in an online dating relationship with Octavia,” Ford states in the summary.

Then from Summer 2022 to Jan. 2023, Ford says Sidbury sent and received money via multiple financial accounts as Octavia asked her to. Sidbury opened a TD Bank account at Octavia’s request, and he said he would eventually add his name to the account once he returned from working in France. He never added his name to the account.

The summary includes several messages sent between the two, wherein Octavia referred to himself as her husband and to her as his wife. He had flowers sent to her home address and discussed getting engaged with Sidbury.

“Good morning baby. Every day, I thank the heavens above that I met you. You are more than just another person, you are truly my other half. I feel a connection with you that I never knew was possible. I look forward to waking up each day because I know that you’ll be laying [sic] next to me. You’re my heart, my soul, my Queen,”

You are the most gorgeous lady and your smiles are the best I’ve ever seen in this World [sic]. Your love is filled with so much goodness and its beauty radiates even brighter than there [sic] sun in the day, and the moon in the night. Even though they say there’s no perfection in humanity, in you I have found perfection. You’re the perfect soul mate I have aways dreamt to call mine, and there’s definitely nothing that will stop my love for you from growing. I’ll definitely dream about us and your smiles tonight.

Octavia claimed he was robbed in France, so his friends and family were sending him money to help out. He said that the robbery resulted in him losing all methods of identification.

The biggest transfers into the TD Bank account included $20,000 from the business owner in California, $41,000 from an unknown source, and about $66,000 from an unknown source. Sidbury bought $1,000 in Amazon gift cards for Octavia and was told to use $700 from the TD Bank account as reimbursement for her expenses; she ended up losing $300 of her own money during the scam.

Octavia’s real identity is still unknown.

“The evidence in the Sidbury matter establishes that Sidbury was unknowingly working for Octavia as an unwitting money mule. This type of evidence, standing alone, fails to establish the necessary elements of any criminal offense under North Carolina law. Additionally, the type of evidence presented in this matter is insufficient to establish criminal intent on behalf of Sidbury. I have not received or reviewed any additional information that indicates Sidbury committed any criminal offense in North Carolina,” the summary states.

You can read the full summary below.

