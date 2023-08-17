NASCAR champion, driver Chase Elliot to visit Wilmington for Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store grand opening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chase Elliot, NASCAR driver and 2020 champion, is scheduled to visit Wilmington as part of Walker-NAPA Auto Parts’ two-day grand opening for its 3722 Market St. location in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, Elliot will be at the Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store on Friday, Sept. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. Those in attendance will get the chance to meet and take photos with him, as well having a piece of memorabilia signed.

The first 200 people in line will be able to meet Elliot.

“The visit kicks off a two-day grand opening celebration at the Walker-NAPA store featuring huge discounts, the #9 Chase Elliott Show Car, the #24 William Byron Show Car, Milwaukee Tool demos, food trucks and much more!” the announcement from Walker-NAPA Auto Parts states.

We are incredibly excited to host Chase Elliott at our newest NAPA store in Wilmington. Chase is such a great brand ambassador for NAPA and we think that’s exactly what our new store in Wilmington is as well. We hope we have a huge turnout of folks wanting to meet Chase, shop the store, see the #9 race car, as well as the #24 Axalta race car. This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the world of motorsports to the Wilmington community.

The two-day event will be held on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“Food trucks will be available on-site Friday and Saturday, as well as car clubs, tool demos and more. The 5,000 square foot retail store features all the parts you need to get the job done right, including a massive Milwaukee Tool showcase, and two experiential walk-in garages – one for the at home enthusiast and the other a professional grade shop,” the release from Walker-NAPA Auto Parts adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.