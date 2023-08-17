Senior Connect
NASCAR champion, driver Chase Elliot to visit Wilmington for Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store grand opening

Chase Elliott celebrates after winning a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in...
Chase Elliott celebrates after winning a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chase Elliot, NASCAR driver and 2020 champion, is scheduled to visit Wilmington as part of Walker-NAPA Auto Parts’ two-day grand opening for its 3722 Market St. location in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, Elliot will be at the Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store on Friday, Sept. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. Those in attendance will get the chance to meet and take photos with him, as well having a piece of memorabilia signed.

The first 200 people in line will be able to meet Elliot.

“The visit kicks off a two-day grand opening celebration at the Walker-NAPA store featuring huge discounts, the #9 Chase Elliott Show Car, the #24 William Byron Show Car, Milwaukee Tool demos, food trucks and much more!” the announcement from Walker-NAPA Auto Parts states.

The two-day event will be held on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“Food trucks will be available on-site Friday and Saturday, as well as car clubs, tool demos and more. The 5,000 square foot retail store features all the parts you need to get the job done right, including a massive Milwaukee Tool showcase, and two experiential walk-in garages – one for the at home enthusiast and the other a professional grade shop,” the release from Walker-NAPA Auto Parts adds.

