Leland Town Council to hold public hearing on $8 million in loan financing for Founders Park project

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council is set to hold a public hearing for $8 million in installment loan financing for the Founders Park project at its meeting on Thursday.

The town decided to finance the project during the 2023-2024 budget season, according to a memo for the council meeting. As part of the process to apply to the Local Government Commission for approval of the financing, the town is holding the public hearing.

When renovations are completed, Founders Park is expected to include an amphitheater, natural play areas, an updated accessible playground and splashpad and a half-mile 10-foot wide multi-use path. Given LGC approval, the town is aiming to have construction commence by this October.

The meeting’s consent agenda, which contains items considered routine that don’t typically prompt further discussion, includes a resolution to accept a $666,623 grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The grant is from federal funds via the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and will cover 80 percent of costs for constructing a signalized pedestrian crossing on U.S. 17 at Ploof Road/Olde Waterford Way.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

