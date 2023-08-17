Jazz and Race Symposium set for Sept. 16 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina is inviting the community to its first Jazz and Race Symposium set for Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event aims to discuss the intersection of jazz and African American history and will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Catherine Meeks and Rev. Skip Walker will speak at the event. Meeks is the director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing in Atlanta, GA and received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award medal from Joe Biden last year. Walker is a jazz drummer, composer and associate rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC.

“Come learn about the work the Episcopal Church is doing toward racial healing and the work we still need to do. The full event will include a keynote address by Dr. Meeks, jazz concert, dinner, and the opportunity to learn about the history of jazz,” an announcement from the diocese states.

Registrations are required by Sept. 8. You can register online for free, but the church encourages a $25 donation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.