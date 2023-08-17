Friday Night Football: Week 1
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the matchups for the opening week of the high school football season:
Friday, Aug. 18
Cleveland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
New Hanover at J.H. Rose, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Laney at D.H. Conley, 7 p.m.
Carolina Forest at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Ashley at Athens Drive, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mount Prep at Trask, 6 p.m.
South Brunswick at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Union at West Columbus, 7 p.m.
Topsail at Terry Sanford, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pender at Lejeune, 7 p.m.
Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at Bunn, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at Jones, 7 p.m.
