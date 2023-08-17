Friday Night Football: Week 1

Senior Connect
(kttc)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the matchups for the opening week of the high school football season:

Friday, Aug. 18

Cleveland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

New Hanover at J.H. Rose, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Laney at D.H. Conley, 7 p.m.

Carolina Forest at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Ashley at Athens Drive, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Prep at Trask, 6 p.m.

South Brunswick at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Union at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Terry Sanford, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pender at Lejeune, 7 p.m.

Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at Bunn, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Jones, 7 p.m.

