First Alert Forecast: variable rain chances at home, storms trending more troublesome in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a 60% chance of showers and locally heavy thundershowers and high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s Thursday. Rain chances ought to slip to a slimmer 20% or less Thursday night into Friday and, accordingly, temperatures should be able to swell toward the hotter lower 90s.

Your late week beach conditions include breakers of mainly two to four feet, a moderate to high risk of rip currents, moderate and generally northbound longshore currents, and water temperatures holding in the middle 80s. Remember, the UV index can be high even amid cloudier stretches, so sunscreen up and reapply if necessary!

The tropics are getting interesting. In the eastern Pacific, a strong hurricane named Hilary could eventually bring impacts to Baja California, Mexico and even possibly the southwestern United States over the weekend. And in the Atlantic: scattered potential development zones remain nonthreatening for the Carolinas for now, thankfully.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

