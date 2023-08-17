Senior Connect
City of Wilmington to host career fair on Aug. 23

A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Public Services and Community Services departments are set to host a career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The event will be a the MLK Center at 401 S 8th St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The fair is open to the public and job seekers will have the opportunity to meet and talk to staff in the construction, recycling & trash, stormwater, parks & landscape, forestry/trees, and buildings & facilities career fields. HR staff will also be on-site to assist job seekers. Those who attend, and meet the minimum qualifications for a position, will be given priority consideration,” a city announcement states.

You can also find job openings on the city’s website.

