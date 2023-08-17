Senior Connect
Canine flu vaccine in low supply, but dog owners can still protect their pets

Dog owners may find it more difficult to vaccinate their pets this year(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season isn’t expected to begin for a few months. For dogs, it’s well underway.

Doctor Eliza Ruffner is an emergency vet at Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral. She says in the past three weeks, they’ve seen an uptick.

“We are seeing a lot of respiratory cases right now. This time of year is common for travel, vacation - so we’re seeing a lot more cases.”

It may be more difficult to protect your dog from the flu this year. That’s because the canine flu vaccine is on backorder, and it has been for months.

Dogs have flu symptoms that are similar to those in humans, and just like humans, the flu in canines is very contagious. Sometimes, it can even be fatal.

“We are seeing more cases survive than we have succumbed to disease, but it can be very serious, so people should always be wary and watch their animals at home, especially if they’re prone to boarding, daycare or grooming.”

Luckily, Ruffner says there are steps pet owners can take to reduce the chances of their pets getting the flu.

“Even if you can’t get the flu vaccine, vaccines for kennel cough are recommended. And trying to reduce contact with dogs that you don’t know their vaccine history.”

