Brunswick County Schools prepare for emergencies ahead of new year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With students heading back to school in the coming weeks, it’s important to know your child’s school safety practices, including what to do if an emergency happens.

Brunswick County Schools have implemented many protocols and safety measures, including a new Safety Team, to make sure every base is covered when it comes to handling a wide variety of emergencies.

The Safety Team combines the skills of local law enforcement, the county sheriff’s department and first responders to create plans for when an emergency occurs.

Schools also have “Stop the Bleed” kits in every classroom for wounds that each staff member and teacher is trained on. There are lockdown buttons that teachers can activate if they see an intruder, scheduled and unscheduled lockdown drills to prepare for the unexpected, and School Resource Officers (SROs) trained by the Sheriff’s Department stationed at every school in the county. Additionally, teachers receive intensive training to make sure they know the best way to protect their students and themselves.

The Brunswick County Schools Director of Administration and Safety, Teresa Figliuolo, spearheaded the creation of a reunification trailer, that is packed and ready to go. This trailer includes everything needed to run a reunification site, including signs, chairs, and neon vests for operators. This is in an effort to help the emergency situation be as organized as possible because the last thing a chaotic emergency needs is more chaos and confusion.

At the beginning of each school year, Brunswick County parents are given a neon green pamphlet detailing all the information parents and guardians need to know in case of an emergency. Some of these rules include:

- Be sure all of your emergency contact information is current and correct.

- Keep the school nurse informed of any medical conditions or physical limitations your child may have, or the medications your child may be taking.

- Identity who is authorized to pick up your child if you are not able to respond.

- Talk with your child about the importance of remaining calm and following instructions in the event of an emergency.

- Whenever you are on school grounds, remain alert to activity in and around the school.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.