Authorities respond to early morning fire in Brunswick County

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in the St. James area responded to an early morning fire on Tiger Lilly Court on Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to the St. James Fire Department, crews are still on scene of the incident.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

WECT has a crew on the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

