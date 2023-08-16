Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Overnight camping to resume in Freeman Park on Sept. 4

Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced Wednesday that overnight camping is set to resume in Freeman Park on Monday, Sept. 4.

“Overnight camping is only allowed in designated, reserved camp sites Labor Day through the Thursday before Memorial Day each year,” a town announcement states.

Reservations are required to be made online and are on a first-come first-served basis at $50 per night. Only tents are allowed, and no trailers or RVs are permitted. Only four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed, guests are not allowed to bring AWD, ATVs, gators or other non four-wheel drive vehicles.

Vehicles must also display a valid Freeman Park access pass, which can be purchased online while making reservations or in-person at the park entrance.

You can make reservations here and learn more about the park on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

Shark Tank at the Shore flyer
Genesis Block to host Shark Tank at the Shore event
Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons named among winners of federal health equity challenge, awarded $50,000
People suspected of stealing a trailer and mini-excavator from North Kerr Mini Mart
Deputies searching for people suspected of stealing trailer and excavator
As thousands of people leave Lahaina, two Maui residents returned home to southeastern North...
Maui residents return to Wrightsville Beach after losing everything