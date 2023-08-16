Overnight camping to resume in Freeman Park on Sept. 4

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced Wednesday that overnight camping is set to resume in Freeman Park on Monday, Sept. 4.

“Overnight camping is only allowed in designated, reserved camp sites Labor Day through the Thursday before Memorial Day each year,” a town announcement states.

Reservations are required to be made online and are on a first-come first-served basis at $50 per night. Only tents are allowed, and no trailers or RVs are permitted. Only four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed, guests are not allowed to bring AWD, ATVs, gators or other non four-wheel drive vehicles.

Vehicles must also display a valid Freeman Park access pass, which can be purchased online while making reservations or in-person at the park entrance.

You can make reservations here and learn more about the park on the town’s website.

