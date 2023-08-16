Over 4,000 customers estimated to have low pressure, no water in Pender Co. following water line rupture; boil water advisory issued

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities has announced that over 4,000 customers are estimated to have no water service or low pressure following a main water transmission line rupture.

According to the announcement, as of 3 a.m., all Pender County Utilities customers, except for those in the Hampstead area, may be affected.

“The water outage is due to the Main water transmission line on 421 that ruptured that feeds water from the west side to all of Pender County. Crews are out working, and some water flow has been established in those areas from other sources and looped areas,” the announcement states.

Consumers who are affected are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted. The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.

Human consumption includes:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

“Water service will be returned upon completion of the work. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” Pender County Utilities states.

Customers are asked to conserve water whenever possible. Vigorous boiling for one minute is expected to kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

