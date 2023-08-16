Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams

No action is needed to receive the discharge
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams(INVESTIGATETV)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced 804,000 student loan borrowers are eligible for $39 billion in debt relief.

White House Senior Communications Advisor Rachel Thomas said this loan forgiveness is part of a one-time account adjustment to address past failures in the student loan program.

Thomas said this new program will benefit borrowers who have been in income-driven repayment plans and paying for 20 to 25 years.

“If borrowers are eligible for this relief, they will get emails from federal student aid. Those are the emails that will notify them they’re eligible for relief without doing anything,” she explained.

Thomas added no action is needed by borrowers and cautioned that any communication requiring action may be a scam.

“So, I encourage borrowers who do receive these emails to make sure it says, ‘you don’t have to take any action to get this relief,’” Thomas said. “Borrowers should always be aware of scammers. Never share their personal information or passwords with any entities. They can also go to studentaid.gov to make sure that their contact information is the most up to date –so they can be directly contacted by federal student aid.”

The Federal Student Aid website has further information on how to avoid student loan forgiveness scams and other information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

FILE - This Saturday March 1, 2003, photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Khalid Shaikh...
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart
FILE - Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of a phone scam on Wednesday,...
Bladen County officials warn of scam calls claiming to be from the sheriff’s office