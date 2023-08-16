Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NHC Recycling and Solid Waste director receives NC Costal Federation Pelican Award

Joe Suleyman, New Hanover County's Recycling and Solid Waste director in 2023
Joe Suleyman, New Hanover County's Recycling and Solid Waste director in 2023(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste Director Joe Suleyman received a Pelican Award from the NC Coastal Federation in August, according to a county announcement.

The award was presented at the 2023 Taste of the Coast Celebration. The county says the award celebrated initiatives that were established by Suleyman.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this recognition from the NC Coastal Federation,” Suleyman said. “Our goal with Recycling and Solid Waste is to be as efficient as possible in how we dispose of things, but also to minimize the impact that process has on the environment around us. I’m grateful that our community has embraced so many of the ideas and programs we have established and hope they feel a sense of pride knowing they are helping protect our natural resources here in New Hanover County.”

New Hanover County says its Recycling and Solid Waste team under Suleyman placed a 10-year dumpster in Wrightsville Beach to encourage shell recycling. He also established the HazWagon, a mobile unit that stops in different locations in the community to let people dispose of materials that shouldn’t go to a landfill. He worked on the enhanced wastewater treatment program at the landfill site using a reverse osmosis system.

“Joe continues to be a driving force behind creating and implementing practices that are mindful of disposing things safely when necessary and recycling them when possible,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “Living at the coast, Joe has taken protecting our natural resources to heart and makes it a priority in everything he does. I’m grateful for his leadership of our Recycling and Solid Waste department and glad to see others recognize his hard work.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

As thousands of people leave Lahaina, two Maui residents returned home to southeastern North...
Maui residents return to Wrightsville Beach after losing everything
The boil water advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.
Over 4,000 customers estimated to have low pressure, no water in Pender Co. following water line rupture; boil water advisory issued
(MGN)
National Weather Service addresses false tsunami alert sent on some apps
There will be room for 50 RVs on site, along with a management office, a retail store, a...
City Council approves first-ever RV campground off One Tree Hill Way