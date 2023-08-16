NHC Recycling and Solid Waste director receives NC Costal Federation Pelican Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste Director Joe Suleyman received a Pelican Award from the NC Coastal Federation in August, according to a county announcement.

The award was presented at the 2023 Taste of the Coast Celebration. The county says the award celebrated initiatives that were established by Suleyman.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this recognition from the NC Coastal Federation,” Suleyman said. “Our goal with Recycling and Solid Waste is to be as efficient as possible in how we dispose of things, but also to minimize the impact that process has on the environment around us. I’m grateful that our community has embraced so many of the ideas and programs we have established and hope they feel a sense of pride knowing they are helping protect our natural resources here in New Hanover County.”

New Hanover County says its Recycling and Solid Waste team under Suleyman placed a 10-year dumpster in Wrightsville Beach to encourage shell recycling. He also established the HazWagon, a mobile unit that stops in different locations in the community to let people dispose of materials that shouldn’t go to a landfill. He worked on the enhanced wastewater treatment program at the landfill site using a reverse osmosis system.

“Joe continues to be a driving force behind creating and implementing practices that are mindful of disposing things safely when necessary and recycling them when possible,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “Living at the coast, Joe has taken protecting our natural resources to heart and makes it a priority in everything he does. I’m grateful for his leadership of our Recycling and Solid Waste department and glad to see others recognize his hard work.”

