NHC Fire & Rescue provides firefighters with lifesaving ultrasound scans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters help save lives every day, and now they have a new way of keeping themselves safe and healthy thanks to a new program.

New Hanover County Fire & Rescue now provides ultrasound screenings to its firefighters to detect early signs of cancer, which is the number one cause of death for firefighters.

Firefighters are exposed to hazardous materials and harmful chemicals, like forever chemicals, every day on the job, and this can lead to long-term health issues.

Every year, firefighters get a physical to make sure they’re healthy, but sometimes that’s not enough. Ultrasounds can help doctors see things beyond the surface, detecting possible tumors before they have a chance to cause harm.

NHC Fire & Rescue Captain Benjamin Bobzien got an ultrasound scan last year, and what the screening detected changed his life.

“The scan actually identified an issue in my thyroid, and luckily it’s not cancer, but I would have never known because my thyroid levels are normal,” he explained.

Bobzien and the rest of the NHC Fire Department partnered with United Diagnostic Services to bring ultrasound scans to firefighters here in Wilmington.

The scan costs $325, which is expensive, but experts say this is much more affordable than getting a scan at a hospital, which can cost thousands of dollars.

“We have lots of exposures so it’s really important to be proactive and take care of yourself with health and wellness. Not only through nutrition and exercise, but also these screenings,” Laura Leigh Bransford, NHC Fire & Rescue driver, said.

“We can stop something, even with somebody so young. They’ll come in thinking everything’s fine, and we can stop something. It means so much to me,” United Diagnostic Services medical assistant Vanessa Worrell said.

This program has already saved over 20 firefighters across the country by detecting cancerous tumors before it’s too late.

