Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NHC Fire & Rescue provides firefighters with lifesaving ultrasound scans

Ultrasounds can detect early signs of cancer caused by hazardous chemicals.
Ultrasounds can detect early signs of cancer caused by hazardous chemicals.(WECT)
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters help save lives every day, and now they have a new way of keeping themselves safe and healthy thanks to a new program.

New Hanover County Fire & Rescue now provides ultrasound screenings to its firefighters to detect early signs of cancer, which is the number one cause of death for firefighters.

Firefighters are exposed to hazardous materials and harmful chemicals, like forever chemicals, every day on the job, and this can lead to long-term health issues.

Every year, firefighters get a physical to make sure they’re healthy, but sometimes that’s not enough. Ultrasounds can help doctors see things beyond the surface, detecting possible tumors before they have a chance to cause harm.

NHC Fire & Rescue Captain Benjamin Bobzien got an ultrasound scan last year, and what the screening detected changed his life.

“The scan actually identified an issue in my thyroid, and luckily it’s not cancer, but I would have never known because my thyroid levels are normal,” he explained.

Bobzien and the rest of the NHC Fire Department partnered with United Diagnostic Services to bring ultrasound scans to firefighters here in Wilmington.

The scan costs $325, which is expensive, but experts say this is much more affordable than getting a scan at a hospital, which can cost thousands of dollars.

“We have lots of exposures so it’s really important to be proactive and take care of yourself with health and wellness. Not only through nutrition and exercise, but also these screenings,” Laura Leigh Bransford, NHC Fire & Rescue driver, said.

“We can stop something, even with somebody so young. They’ll come in thinking everything’s fine, and we can stop something. It means so much to me,” United Diagnostic Services medical assistant Vanessa Worrell said.

This program has already saved over 20 firefighters across the country by detecting cancerous tumors before it’s too late.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Evans
Son of ‘Teen Mom’ cast member found by law enforcement in Brunswick County
Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck dies
Civilian and NHCSO deputy cited after crash on Carolina Beach Road
Bicyclist passes away after crash involving vehicle on Randall Parkway
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

Opioid crisis
‘It doesn’t happen overnight’: New Hanover County working on more solutions to opioid crisis, Novant seeing success with medication assisted treatment
Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, North Carolina, rally for...
North Carolina House completes 1st half of veto override on gender-affirming care ban for minors
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of reports of a phone scam on Wednesday,...
Bladen County officials warn of scam calls claiming to be from the sheriff’s office
Local doctor speaks on importance of back-to-school eye exams